By Teis Jensen and Alexander Tange

COPENHAGEN Aug 14 Danish telecom operator TDC has ousted chief executive Carsten Dilling seven days after a disappointing results statement helped pummel its shares to a 10-month low, naming chief financial officer Pernille Erenbjerg as replacement.

The group said Dilling, 53, was retiring by mutual agreement after three years in the post, but would continue as advisor to Erenbjerg in coming months. It did not say if he would receive a payoff.

TDC Chairman Vagn Sorensen said the departure was not linked to the results but reflected a need for new impetus. "We in the board have decided that with the big challenges we are facing it is time to revitalize the team," he told Reuters.

"Dilling has done a good job streamlining the company ... It is a tough job to be CEO of a company in such a turbulent market, and therefore we have decided we need new energy in the team," Sorensen added.

The Danish telecom market has seen tough competition for many years, especially in mobile phone services, while the proposed merger of the Danish businesses of TeliaSonera and Telenor promises to create a more powerful competitor, though that deal still needs EU approval.

Erenbjerg, a 47 year old Dane who holds a Master's degree in Business Economics and was CFO since 2011, becomes the only female CEO among current Danish blue chip companies.

PREFERRED CHOICE

Sorensen said it remained to be seen whether Erenbjerg will usher in strategic changes. "We have a well-functioning strategy. But I am sure that she will leave a footprint," he said, adding a replacement CFO would be appointed in due course.

Erenbjerg told Reuters: "TDC needs to continue on the road we've gone down, where we want to be the preferred choice for customers when they need communications and home entertainment ... How we go about doing this, I need to work out the next couple weeks with the team."

TDC's second-quarter results on Aug. 7 were followed by a number of analysts downgrading the stock on the back of its comments pointing to tough competition in its home market and challenges in the year ahead.

In an interview with Reuters at the time, Erenbjerg noted: "What we see in the corporate market in general is extremely harsh price levels and competition."

TDC shares dropped more than 10 percent over two days after the results. They bottomed at 43.80 crowns on Aug. 11, their lowest since October last year, and were trading up 0.3 percent at 45.08 crowns by 1010 GMT.

During Dilling's tenure TDC had diversified and last year it launched a mobile package called Telmore Play which as well as phone calls offered content from a customized version of U.S. television network HBO Nordic, on-demand TV channel TV2 Play and movie streaming service C More, as well as music streaming, web magazines and newspapers.

TDC also has high hopes for a sports betting site it helped launch following the purchase of 51 percent of betting company Ecosys.

It has shed around 1,600 employees since 2010 and Dilling had said it would continue to make cutbacks and outsource some activities. (Editing by Susan Fenton and David Holmes)