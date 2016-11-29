COPENHAGEN Nov 29 Danish telecoms group TDC has lost a major contract in Denmark after one of the country's biggest employers, Novo Nordisk, said it chose Norway's Telenor as its telecoms supplier.

Novo Nordisk will transfer all of its around 18,000 employees in Denmark who have a company paid internet connection or mobile phone to Telenor from TDC before year-end, a spokesperson said.

Telenor said it had won a bidding round by Novo Nordisk, without saying when the bidding round had taken place.

TDC confirmed it had lost the contract.

