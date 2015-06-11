By Annabella Nielsen
| COPENHAGEN, June 11
COPENHAGEN, June 11 Tiger, the Danish retailer
once the dubbed the love child of IKEA and a dollar store,
expects another year of 40 percent-plus revenue growth, helped
by its debut in Manhattan two weeks ago.
The retailer sells an unusual mix of merchandise at low
prices, including brightly coloured china, toys, fake
moustaches, strawberry-shaped flip-flops and soap bubble
machines, plus more mainstream items such as computer wires and
cycling gear.
Tiger has expanded rapidly since launching in Denmark in
1995. It opened 122 stores last year and now has 411 mostly in
Europe. It has plans to go public via a stock market listing in
the next 12-18 months, banking sources specialising in retail
companies told Reuters.
Newly appointed Chief Executive Xavier Vidal did not comment
on a possible initial public offering, saying his focus was on
expansion of the 20-year-old company which he became head of in
January.
"First we'll take Manhattan, and then we'll see about the
rest of the U.S. markets," Vidal, a former The Body Shop
executive, told Reuters.
He said he saw similar growth levels this year to the 44
percent revenue growth last year as more stores are opened.
"We're in no rush to open in every state, but we would like
to get New York right and open maybe several stores during the
next couple of years and see how that goes," Vidal said, adding
the retailer would continue to expand in Europe.
The company's revenues have increased five-fold since 2010
to 2.46 billion Danish crowns ($371 million) in 2014, when
operating profit amounted to 286.5 million crowns.
Swedish private equity firm EQT bought 70 percent of Tiger
in 2013. Bankers said EQT paid less than 200 million euros for
the stake and they value the company now at about 2 billion
euros.
Popsugar, a fashion and lifestyle website, ran an article on
Tiger last month on the company's move into the United States
headlined: "If IKEA and the Dollar Store had a baby, this would
be it."
Vidal said Tiger combined affordability with Nordic design.
"When we design our products, we always look for something,
that is going to make you smile," he said from his office in
Copenhagen filled Tiger products, including a rubber frog
sitting on top of his computer. "Well I am French," Vidal said.
($1 = 6.6283 Danish crowns)
