COPENHAGEN Aug 28 Denmark's central bank sold
1.36 billion Danish crowns ($205.9 million) worth of treasury
bills at auction on Friday after receiving bids worth 2.16
billion.
The cut-off rate was -0.505 percent for the bills maturing
Dec. 1 and -0.450 percent for the bills maturing March 1 2016.
The central bank has been using the T-bill auctions as one
tool to control the rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to
the euro, at times declining bids when it has deemed the
currency too strong.
By refusing to sell the short-dated bonds, or selling a very
small amount, the central bank curtails demand for
crown-denominated assets, thus stemming demand for the national
currency.
($1 = 6.6044 Danish crowns)
