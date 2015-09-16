(Refiles to fix headline)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 16 Denmark's central bank sold 100 million Danish crowns ($15 million) worth of March 2016-dated treasury bills at auction on Wednesday after receiving bids worth 500 million.

The bank said it did not accept 400 million Danish crowns of bids for its December-dated treasury bills.

It has been using the T-bill auctions as one tool to control the rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to the euro, at times declining bids when it has deemed the currency too strong.

By refusing to sell the short-dated bonds, or selling a very small amount, the central bank curtails demand for crown-denominated assets, thus stemming demand for the national currency. ($1 = 6.6231 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)