COPENHAGEN May 30 Denmark's central bank sold 3.68 billion Danish crowns ($552.63 million) worth of Treasury bills at an auction on Tuesday after receiving bids worth 5.38 billion crowns.

The cut-off rate was -0.67 percent for both bills that mature in September and December 2017.

The central bank has at times used T-bill auctions as one tool to control the exchange rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to the euro, by declining bids when it has deemed the currency too strong.

For more detail, click here: ($1 = 6.6772 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)