BRIEF-Industrial And Commercial Bank of China announces approval of qualification of director by CBRC
March 27 Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd
COPENHAGEN Dec 9 Denmark's central bank sold 8.18 billion Danish crowns ($1.2 billion) worth of treasury bills at an auction on Wednesday after receiving bids worth 11.78 billion crowns.
The cut-off rate was -0.65 percent for bills maturing in March 2016 and -0.63 percent for bills maturing June 2016.
The central bank has been using T-bill auctions as one tool to control the rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to the euro, at times declining bids when it has deemed the currency too strong.
By refusing to sell the short-dated bonds, or selling a very small amount, the central bank curtails demand for crown-denominated assets, thus stemming demand for the national currency. ($1 = 6.8300 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Ole Mikkelsen)
March 27 Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China Ltd
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche short-term corporate bond worth 1.6 billion yuan