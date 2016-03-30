COPENHAGEN, March 30 Denmark's central bank sold
1.7 billion Danish crowns ($258.5 million) worth of treasury
bills at an auction on Wednesday after receiving bids worth 7.48
billion crowns.
The cut-off rate was -0.48 percent for bills which are
maturing in June 2016 and -0.47 for bills maturing in September
2016.
The central bank has been using T-bill auctions as one tool
to control the rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to the
euro, at times declining bids when it has deemed the currency
too strong.
($1 = 6.5770 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, Editing by Nikolaj
Skydsgaard)