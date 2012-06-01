* Defendants accused of planning massacre at newspaper
* Paper published cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in 2005
* Latest in series of attacks linked to cartoons
* Denmark may be extremist target for years, official says
By John Acher
COPENHAGEN, June 2 A Danish court will rule on
Monday whether four men plotted a slaughter at a newspaper in
revenge for its publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad
- an event that took place seven years ago, and is set to haunt
Denmark for years to come.
Three Swedes and a Tunisian have pleaded not guilty to
planning a massacre at the Copenhagen offices of
Jyllands-Posten.
Police said the attack was meant to "kill as many as
possible" and been foiled with just days to spare.
It was only the latest of a number of incidents stemming
from the cartoons.
Last year an axe-wielding Somali was sentenced to 10 years
in prison for attempting to kill cartoonist Kurt Westergaard,
the author of the most famous of the cartoons, in a break-in at
his home on New Year's Day 2010.
And this week two young Danish brothers originally from
Somalia were also arrested for plotting an attack believed to
have been inspired by the cartoons' publication.
The head of Denmark's state security police has no doubt
about their consequences.
"What we see in our work is that the cartoons are still
being used as an important part of their propaganda by al Qaeda
and by other militant Islamist groups," Jakob Scharf, head of
the Danish Security and Intelligence Service PET, told Reuters.
"It has become part of, if you like, the story-telling of
militant Islamism, the story-telling of how Muslims are being
ridiculed, how they are being offended by Western countries like
Denmark."
That narrative means Denmark could remain a target for five
or 10 years, he said.
Jyllands-Posten was the first paper to print a set of a
dozen cartoons lampooning the Prophet Mohammad in 2005. The most
famous depicted him wearing a bomb as a turban.
Protests flared against Danish interests abroad, along with
riots in several countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia
in 2006 in which at least 50 people died.
ATTRACTIVE TARGETS
Scharf said al Qaeda and the militant Somali Islamist group
al Shabaab had both used the cartoons "very efficiently".
"This has led to a situation where in particular potential
targets in Denmark linked to the cartoons - the newspaper
Jyllands-Posten, the cartoonists, other individuals linked to
the cartoons - are seen as not only legitimate but also very
attractive targets for militant Islamists," he said.
The defendants in the trial concluding on Monday were
arrested in a joint Danish-Swedish operation in the suburbs of
Copenhagen and Stockholm on Dec. 29, 2010. One pleaded guilty to
illegally possessing weapons, a charge the others denied.
Police said they had found a machinegun with a silencer and
ammunition and plastic strips for possible use as handcuffs in
the assault, planned for Jan. 1, 2011.
When the trial opened on April 13, one of the accused was
heard saying on recordings from a police interrogation that the
other three had planned the attack, but that he wanted no part
in it.
He then said the plot was a response to the caricatures of
the Prophet, which he said had continued to provoke Muslims.
Security agencies have grown concerned that al Shabaab in
particular is recruiting and raising an increasingly
multi-ethnic generation of militants who could engage in
jihadist activities outside Somalia.
The PET said this week's arrests of the two brothers, aged
18 and 23, had foiled a "specific act of terrorism".
"They are suspected of planning a terrorist attack either in
Denmark or abroad," Scharf said.
The elder of the two young Somalis is also charged with
attending a training camp of the militant Islamist group al
Shabaab in Somalia, an offence punishable in Denmark with up to
six years in jail. Scharf said the Somali jailed for attacking
Westergaard had also been at an al Shabaab training camp.
He declined to give more details about the planned attack as
the investigation was continuing.
But he said: "If there is a prosecution and court
proceedings, I will be very surprised if the cartoons do not
come up."
(Additional reporting by by Mette Fraende; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy and Kevin Liffey)