UPDATE 6-Adele sweeps Grammy awards in upset victory over Beyonce
* David Bowie's final album 'Blackstar' wins five (Rewrites, adds show highlights)
COPENHAGEN, June 4 A Danish court on Monday found four men guilty plotting to kill a large number of people at a newspaper in revenge for the paper's 2005 publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.
The men, three Swedish citizens and a Tunisian, had pleaded not guilty to the charges though one of them had pleaded guilty to illegal possession of weapons.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Alison Williams)
* David Bowie's final album 'Blackstar' wins five (Rewrites, adds show highlights)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 12 A giant video projection of the U.S. Constitution loomed over the stage at this year's Grammys, making the music industry's top awards show one of the most overtly political yet.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 12 A giant video projection of the U.S. Constitution loomed over the stage at this year's Grammys, making the music industry's top awards show one of the most overtly political yet.