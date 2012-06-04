COPENHAGEN, June 4 A Danish court on Monday found four men guilty plotting to kill a large number of people at a newspaper in revenge for the paper's 2005 publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

The men, three Swedish citizens and a Tunisian, had pleaded not guilty to the charges though one of them had pleaded guilty to illegal possession of weapons.

