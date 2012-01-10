COPENHAGEN Jan 10 A Danish court fined
the owners of a Kurdish television station on Tuesday after
finding them guilty of promoting terrorism, court officials
said, a decision welcomed by Turkey which is fighting Kurdish
separatists.
Prosecutors said Roj TV, an international satellite station
based in Denmark, was financed and controlled by the Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK), a group labelled a terrorist organisation
by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
Ankara has long sought to have Roj TV banned. However, the
Copenhagen court did not revoke its broadcasting licence and
instead fined the two companies behind it 65,000 Danish crowns
($11,100) each.
Turkey's ambassador to Denmark welcomed the verdict but said
it was now up to the country's broadcasting board to ban it.
The TV station's attorney said he would advise his client to
appeal the decision.
The court said that between February 2008 and September 2010
the TV channel had "one-sidedly and uncritically disseminated
(PKK) messages, including incitement to revolt and to join the
organisation".
The PKK, which has fought an armed struggle for nearly 30
years, rejects the "terrorist" label and says it is fighting for
Kurdish rights and independence.
