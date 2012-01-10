(Adds detail, Turkish official's comments)
COPENHAGEN Jan 10 A Danish court imposed
a small fine on the owners of a Kurdish television station on
Tuesday but did not shut it down, despite finding it guilty of
promoting terrorism, a decision condemned by Turkey which is
fighting Kurdish separatists.
Prosecutors said Roj TV, an international satellite station
based in Denmark, was financed and controlled by the Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK), a group labelled a terrorist organisation
by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
Ankara has long sought to have Roj TV banned. However, the
Copenhagen court did not revoke its broadcasting licence and
instead fined the two companies behind it 65,000 Danish crowns
($11,100) each.
The verdict was cheered by dozens of Kurdish
demonstrators who gathered outside the courthouse but was
condemned by Turkey as lending support to terrorists.
" This is an absolutely irresponsible decision
far from prudence ," Turkish Minister for EU Affairs
Egemen Bagis said in a statement.
Earlier, Turkey's ambassador to Denmark had welcomed
the finding that the station supported terrorism but called on
the broadcasting board to ban the station.
The TV station's attorney said he would advise his client to
appeal the decision.
The court said that between February 2008 and September 2010
the TV channel had "one-sidedly and uncritically disseminated
(PKK) messages, including incitement to revolt and to join the
organisation".
The PKK, which has fought an armed struggle for nearly 30
years, rejects the "terrorist" label and says it is fighting for
Kurdish rights and independence.
($1 = 5.8376 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher and Henriette Jacobsen)