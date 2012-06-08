COPENHAGEN, June 8 Tripartite talks in Denmark
between the centre-left government, labour unions and employers'
organisations on economic and labour market reform proposals
were broken off on Friday with no result, the finance ministry
confirmed.
"Instead the government will work further on a range of
concrete initiatives for employment, growth and sound public
finances, all of which were discussed in the tripartite
negotiations," the finance ministry said in a statement.
The talks broke down after the powerful Danish metal
workers' union, Dansk Metal, opposed key elements of the
government's proposals.
(Reporting by John Acher)