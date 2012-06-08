* Finance minister confirms talks have broken up

* Says govt will try to plug gap by other means

* Warns that govt could lower cap on spending growth (Adds details, minister quotes)

COPENHAGEN, June 8 The Danish government, labour unions and employers broke off talks on economic and labour reform proposals on Friday, prompting the finance minister to warn that he may need to tighten fiscal policy ahead.

The government announced the reform proposals in May as part of efforts to spur economic growth, create jobs and put Denmark on track for a balanced budget in 2020.

But the talks broke down after the powerful Danish metal workers' union, Dansk Metal, opposed a government proposal to scrap a few public holidays per year to boost the supply of labour and thereby lift tax revenues.

"Instead the government will work further on a range of concrete initiatives for employment, growth and sound public finances, all of which were discussed in the tripartite negotiations," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Finance Minister Bjarne Corydon said the government would now work to find other means to plug a 4 billion Danish crowns ($676 million) gap in its plan to limit public spending growth to 0.8 percent per year from 2014-2020.

He said that if the funds could not be found to plug that gap, then the government would cap spending growth more tightly.

"If the required money cannot be found, then at the moment there is only room for annual growth of public expenditure of 0.6 percent yearly from 2014," Corydon told reporters.

He said Dansk Metal had missed an opportunity.

"Metal's decision came as a surprise," he said. "It means there is no reason to continue the tripartite negotiations."

"We maintain our cautionary principle that funds cannot be spent until we have obtained them," he said. "Others will have to make a contribution."

Dansk Metal said in a statement on Thursday that it could not support any agreement that would abolish holidays.

"At a time with high unemployment, one should not force an increase in the labour supply," Dansk Metal chief Thorkild Jensen said in a statement.

"On the other hand, we are open to several models where our members voluntarily can increase the labour supply when there is need for more labour," Jensen said. ($1 = 5.9171 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher and Erik Matzen)