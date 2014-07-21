COPENHAGEN, July 21 Swedish defence company Saab
has dropped out of a tender to supply Denmark with
between 22 and 30 fighter jets because officials expect rival
Lockheed Martin Corp to win the competition, Danish
daily Politiken reported on Monday.
Citing Swedish sources close to the decision makers, the
newspaper said both Saab and the Swedish government expected
Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to win the bid as
the Danish government has had a role in developing the plane.
"Saab and the Swedish government have, according to
Politiken's information, decided not to send a final offer to
the Ministry of Defence," the newspaper said.
Airbus and Boeing Co were also invited to
bid. The deadline for the four companies is Monday at 12:00 p.m.
CET (1000 GMT).
Saab declined to comment. The Danish Defence Ministry also
declined to comment on the story but said it would issue a news
release after Monday's deadline.
Denmark has been involved in the development of the F-35
since 1996 and this has led to orders for Danish subcontractors
from Lockheed Martin.
The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is the most expensive defence
programme in U.S. history and Denmark is one of nine partner
nations involved.
The plane is designed to replace thousands of aging F-16s
and other warplanes.
