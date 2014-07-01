TOKYO, July 1 Denso Corp will invest $53.8 million to increase production of transmission components at its plant in Apodaca, Mexico, the Japanese automotive parts maker said on Tuesday.

Separately, Hamanakodenso Co, a Denso group company, is also investing $35.8 million to build a new plant in Mexico to produce coils used in engine and airflow control units, Denso said. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Miral Fahmy)