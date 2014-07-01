UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, July 1 Denso Corp will invest $53.8 million to increase production of transmission components at its plant in Apodaca, Mexico, the Japanese automotive parts maker said on Tuesday.
Separately, Hamanakodenso Co, a Denso group company, is also investing $35.8 million to build a new plant in Mexico to produce coils used in engine and airflow control units, Denso said. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources