TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Denso Corp, the world's second-biggest maker of automotive parts, lifted its profit forecast for the six months to end-September, citing bigger-than-expected currency gains from a weaker yen and higher overseas production of auto parts.

Denso now expects an operating profit of 170 billion yen ($1.37 billion) for April-September, up slightly from its previous forecast of 160 billion yen.

Shares in Denso rose as much as 5.2 percent after the news, also helped by the company's plan to buy back up to 0.6 percent of its own shares, worth 30 billion yen.

Denso said April-June operating profit rose 5.5 percent to 86.658 billion yen, helped by currency gains of 18.5 billion yen. Denso adopted international financial reporting standards (IFRS) from this year. ($1 = 123.9800 yen) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)