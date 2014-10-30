BRIEF-Hutchison China Meditech FY group revenue up 21 pct
* FY net income attributable to Chi-Med of $11.7 million versus $8.0 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Oct 30 Dent-A-Medical SA :
* Signs contract with Lux Med Sp. z o.o. to provide dental care for Lux Med's clients under joint dental care program
* Its remuneration will depend on the number of clients using dental packages prepared by the company Source text: bit.ly/10AACpC Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* FY net income attributable to Chi-Med of $11.7 million versus $8.0 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Mar 13 (Reuters) Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2017 ended Jul 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2017 to Jan 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
* Net loss in 2016 amounted to EUR 22.1 million ($23.65 million) compared with loss of EUR 13.7 million in 2015