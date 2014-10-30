Oct 30 Dent-A-Medical SA :

* Signs contract with Lux Med Sp. z o.o. to provide dental care for Lux Med's clients under joint dental care program

* Its remuneration will depend on the number of clients using dental packages prepared by the company