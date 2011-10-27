* Q3 adj EPS $0.46 vs est $0.43

* Q3 sales up 14.4 pct to $619.8 mln

* Sees FY adj EPS $2.01-$2.07/shr, up from $1.96-$2.04/shr

* Shares rise 15 pct to yr-high (adds conference call details, updates share movement)

Oct 27 Dental company Dentsply International Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market estimates and raised its full-year earnings outlook, as it benefits from its buy of AstraZeneca's dental implants and medical devices unit.

The strong earnings and outlook drove Dentsply's stock up as much as 15 percent to its highest in a year.

Dentsply in June bought Britain's second-biggest drugmaker's Astra Tech unit for $1.8 billion with an eye on a larger slice of the global dental market and is already seeing the benefits of the acquisition.

Apart from the Astra Tech buy, Chief Executive Bret Wise speaking to analysts on a conference call highlighted growth prospects for the remainder of the year in the U.S. and the rest of world as a reason for the raised outlook.

Wise, however, warned that European markets appeared to have slowed.

"Given the economic turmoil we see in the southern regions of Europe, we believe there is some continued risk of slowness in that region for the rest of the year," the CEO said.

Wise said Dentsply's orthodontics and Japanese business -- heavily impacted by the supply disruptions from the March earthquake and tsunami in the country -- will be less of a drag than previously expected for the full year.

The company said it was receiving increased shipments related to orthodontics from its key Japanese supplier.

The company now sees full-year adjusted earnings of $2.01-$2.07 a share, up from its previous outlook of $1.96-$2.04 a share. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.96 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Foreign currency gains also helped Dentsply earnings per share beat analysts' expectations by 3 cents for the July-September period. Net sales rose 14 percent to $619.8 million, topping market estimates of $598.5 million.

Dentsply shares were trading up 10 percent at $38.56 on Thursday. They had touched their 52-week high of $40.37 earlier in the session on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rajarshi Basu and Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Viraj Nair)