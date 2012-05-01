* Q1 sales $716.4 mln vs est $719.1 mln
* Q1 adj EPS $0.52 vs est $0.51
* Backs FY adj EPS outlook of $2.22 to $2.30
* Shares down 4 pct premarket
May 1 Dental products maker Dentsply
International Inc's quarterly revenue fell short of
anlaysts' expectations due to a slowdown in Europe.
For January-March, net income attributable to the company
fell to $53.3 million, or 37 cents per share, from $69.1
million, or 48 cents share a year ago.
Excluding one-off items, profit was 1 cent above analyst
expectations of 51 cents per share.
Net sales were up 26 percent at $716.4 million, while
analysts were expecting $719.1 million.
Dentsply expects full-year adjusted profit of $2.22 to $2.30
per share, while analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S are
expecting earnings of $2.27 per share.
Shares in Dentsply fell 4 percent to $39.25 before the bell
on Tuesday. They had closed at $41.06 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)