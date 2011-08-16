Aug 16 Dentsply International Inc ( XRAY.O ) on Tuesday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DENTSPLY INTL INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 8/15/2013

+ 150 BPS TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/15/2011 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 8/23/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE TRANCHE 2 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 2.75 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.857 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.781 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/23/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 185 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $450 MLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 8/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.653 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.168 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/23/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 195 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS