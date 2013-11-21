BARCELONA Nov 21 Japanese advertising group
Dentsu is winning global media contracts for the first
time through its newly-acquired Aegis business and has been
taking work away from rivals Omnicom and Publicis
since the two decided to merge.
Tim Andree, executive chairman of Dentsu Aegis Network, said
the business was growing rapidly since it acquired British media
group Aegis, a deal announced in July last year.
Andree, speaking at the Morgan Stanley investor conference
in Barcelona, said there had been no disruption as a result of
the transaction and the group had managed to maintain its
momentum.
"We've had some success when you look at our new business
record in the past quarter, we've had a high percentage of that
business coming from Publicis Omnicom."
Dentsu paid nearly a 50 percent premium to buy Aegis for 3.2
billion pounds in July 2012, in the biggest deal in its history,
showing a need to expand outside its home market Japan.
It had earlier been a minority shareholder in French rival
Publicis, but sold that stake in early 2012, netting nearly 645
million euros.
The Aegis deal made Dentsu the fifth largest ad agency
globally based on revenues, behind WPP, Omnicom,
Publicis, and Interpublic. It is also bigger than
France's Havas.
Publicis and Omnicom unveiled their own plans to merge in
July this year, saying it would give them more financial muscle
to cope with technological change and its impact on advertising.
The announcement sparked speculation about whether the
remaining large ad groups would need to merge to be able to
compete.
Andree said acquisitions would remain a big part of the
group's strategy but they would be mostly small to medium deals,
of which there were about 50 to 60 in the pipeline.
"You'll see us continue to invest in companies in the
emerging markets, the faster growing regions. And we'll continue
to invest in digital," he said. "We don't really see anything in
the pipeline of the size and scale of Aegis."
Andree also highlighted the risks of doing mega deals in
terms of clients. "Anecdotally, clients are not really
understanding the benefits for them. And that's always a
dangerous position to be in," he said of the Omnicom-Publicis
tie up.
Martin Sorrell's WPP, currently the world's biggest ad
group, reported results in October that showed how it had
snapped up new work, which analysts attributed to its two
biggest rivals being distracted by their merger.
Andree said the group had made a big effort to keep both
staff, including management, and clients on side when it bought
Aegis.
"We went out of our way to communicate with the talent and
leadership in the agencies that it was business as usual."
Dentsu shares are up roughly 80 percent this year,
outperforming a 46 percent rise at WPP, a 43 percent rise for
Publicis, and a 42 percent rise for Omnicom.