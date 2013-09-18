Sept 18 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday affirmed its triple-A rating for Denver City and County, Colorado's outstanding general obligation bonds and its AA-plus rating on various certificates of participation.

S&P also assigned Denver's series 2013A general obligation Better Denver and refunding bonds its triple-A ratings, and its AA-plus rating to the series 2013A refunding certificates of participation for the Buell Theatre Property.

The outlook is stable.

The ratings were based on recently revised local GO criteria, the rating service said.

S&P said the ratings reflect Denver's strong to very strong economy, its very strong budgetary flexibility, and its adequate budget performance.