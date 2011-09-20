* Most executives see price at or above $2,000/oz by 2012
* Greece, Mideast, U.S. debt unrest seen as contributors
* Recent pullback in gold price seen as temporary
By Ernest Scheyder
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept 19 To hear mining
executives tell it, gold prices have nowhere to go but up as
investors flock to the yellow metal to hedge against the
languishing global economy.
Gold prices XAU= have jumped roughly 40 percent in the
past 12 months alone, and are trading now at roughly $1,780 per
ounce.
"I'm a big believer that all of the ingredients for a
higher gold price are there: geopolitical risk, economic
uncertainty, inflation," Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) Chief Executive
Peter Marrone said on Monday. "It just seems natural to me for
gold prices to go to substantially higher levels."
Newmont Mining Corp NMC.TO (NEM.N) CEO Richard O'Brien
expects prices to easily hit $2,300 an ounce by next year.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ANGJ.J) CEO Mark Cutifani forecasts
$2,200. [ID:nL3E7KJ07H]
That bullish outlook on gold prices has been contradicted
recently by a surge of interest in U.S. government debt and the
dollar, and a slight dip in gold prices. [ID:nS1E78I0ZC]
But no matter, executives say, because as gold production
slowly dwindles and economic uncertainty increases, the price
will rise.
"The conditions for gold right now have never been better,"
said Kinross Gold (K.TO) CEO Tye Burt. "Not only is it a safe
haven for investors and offers a unique alternative to
currencies, but the fundamentals of supply and demand are
extremely strong."
Debt problems in Greece, U.S. deficit concerns and
political upheaval in the Middle East are all boosting gold's
price.
"If one were to ask me the question of how much each one is
affecting the price, it would be difficult to say," said
Yamana's Marrone. "But clearly they're causing an affect.
That's what gold does: it's a natural hedge against these
points of financial and geopolitical uncertainty."
The opinion was widely shared by this week's attendees at
the Denver Gold Forum, one of the largest gatherings in the
world of gold investors, analysts and producers.
"We see the world as a minefield, and we see gold as our
own M1 tank to get through it," John Bridges, a mining analyst
at JPMorgan, said at the conference.
From tiny explorers to multinational giants, miners all
said they expect gold prices to continue their upward march.
"Directionally, the factors that have basically caused the
gold price to perform the way it has are still in place," said
Aaron Regent, head of Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), the world's
largest gold miner. "If anything, they're intensifying."
The view of gold as a currency, not just a commodity, is
increasingly becoming more popular.
"Gold is one of the few investments in the world today that
could be categorized as a safe haven," Newmont's O'Brien said.
"It's one that floats in the marketplace unlike some other
fixed currencies. It's one that no single government can decide
to issue more or less of."
And while the rapid rise in the metal's price has caused
more than a few people to scream "Bubble!" -- mining CEOs, not
surprisingly, don't see one there.
"It may even be seen as the opposite of a bubble," said
Burt, the Kinross CEO. "I think of bubbles as investment
situations with unbridled optimism, but people are moving into
gold now because they're anxious and concerned."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Richard Chang)