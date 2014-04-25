UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, April 25 Three major shareholders in global olive oil giant Deoleo have agreed to sell a combined 29.99 percent stake in the company to private equity firm CVC for 0.38 euro per share, Deoleo said in a statement on Friday.
Deoleo said Spanish bank Bankia would sell its 16.5 percent stake, Banco Mare Nostrum 4.85 percent and Dcoop olive cooperative an 8.64 percent stake.
The acquisition will be followed by a capital reduction and refinancing, then CVC will launch a public offer for all outstanding shares at 0.38 euro per share. And finally, Deoleo will undertake a capital hike in which CVC will invest at least 100 million euros, the company said. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources