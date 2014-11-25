MADRID Nov 25 Spanish competition regulator, the CNMV, approved on Tuesday private equity firm CVC's takeover offer for Deoleo but said a fair price for the olive oil company would be no lower than 0.395 euros per share.

CVC owns 29.99 percent of Deoleo, the world's biggest bottled olive oil company, and has launched a full takeover bid at 0.38 euros per share, a price the CNMV said in a statement was "not fair". (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Writing by Tracy Rucinski)