MADRID, April 7 The Spanish government is interested in taking a stake in olive oil producer Deoleo , Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said at a conference in Madrid on Monday.

Several Spanish banks are selling a 31 percent stake in Deoleo, the world's top olive oil bottler and owner of brands like Carbonell. A number of foreign funds are already vying to take over the company, a source close to the deal said last week. (Reporting By Paul Day; Writing by Sarah Morris)