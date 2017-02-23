Feb 23 Trade unions said they had called for a seven-day strike at Spanish olive oil maker Deoleo's plants to protest against cutbacks that have led to job cuts in the past six months.

In January, the owner of Bertolli, Carbonell and Koipe brands said it began a reorganisation, affecting 14 percent of its total workforce. This came on top of an 18 percent workforce reduction in October related to sale and closure of plants in Italy and Spain.

Deoleo could not be immediately reached for comment.

The unions said in a statement they planned to strike for four hours per shift at all Deoleo centres between March 1-7. (Reporting by Nadiia Karpina and Katarzyna Zajaczkowska in Gdynia. Editing by Jane Merriman)