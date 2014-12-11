Dec 11 Deoleo Sa :

* Ole Investments, a vehicle of British private equity firm CVC, says will increase offer price for shares in Spain's Deoleo shares to 0.395 eur per share

* Ole Investments says its offer for Deoleo no longer needs backing of at least 50 percent of shareholders as condition to succeed

* Ole investments previous offer price was 0.38 eur per share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sarah White, Editing by Tracy Rucinski)