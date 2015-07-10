LONDON, July 10 British artificial hip and knee
maker Smith & Nephew said it had bought a Russian
distribution and manufacturing business, in line with its
strategy of expanding in emerging markets.
Smith & Nephew said on Friday it was adding the trauma and
orthopaedics unit of Russian company DeOst to boost its local
presence for an undisclosed sum. The deal involved adding 350
new employees.
Sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and Europe
in response to Moscow's part in the Ukraine crisis have
complicated life for some European firms doing business in
Russia.
DeOst has distributed Smith & Nephew's products in Russia
since 2009, the British company said.
"(Its) local capability to manufacture mid-tier trauma
products will enable us to reach more customers following
recent changes relating to state tenders supporting Russian
produced products," Smith & Nephew said in its statement.
