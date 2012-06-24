By Layla Maghribi
| DUBAI, June 24
DUBAI, June 24 Lindner Depa, an interior fitting
joint venture between Dubai-based Depa Ltd and Germany's Lindner
AG, has had a 900-million dirhams ($245.03 million) contract to
fit out the new Doha International Airport terminated, Depa said
on Sunday.
The contract to fit out the 17 lounges at the new $15.5
billion airport was the largest project in the Nasdaq
Dubai-listed firm's backlog.
Depa, which said it was discussing options with
its lawyers, said the contract was pulled after Lindner Depa's
"refusal to accept new and non-favourable contract terms and
conditions ... after being denied full access to the project
site to perform its contract scope of work."
The company blamed the lack of access for being unable to
start its interior contracting work as planned and to meet the
original completion date.
Officials at the new Doha airport were not immediately
available for comment.
The new airport is slated to open in December. The facility
is being opened in three phases to be completed by 2015 and have
the capacity to handle 50 million passengers.
The termination came days after the new airport revoked
Lindner Depa's contract performance bond and advance payment
guarantee, worth 117 million dirhams.
Depa shares were untraded on the Nasdaq Dubai bourse on
Sunday. The stock closed at 0.43 dirhams on Thursday.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Layla Maghribi; Editing by Amran Abocar)