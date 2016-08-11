Aug 11 Kohl's Corp reported quarterly sales above analysts' estimates as warm weather in the quarter boosted demand for summer clothes and accessories.

The company's shares rose 5 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

The department store chain's net income rose to $140 million, or 77 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 30, from $130 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 2 percent to $4.18 billion, but beat the average analyst estimate of $4.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)