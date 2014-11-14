BRIEF-Visiativ FY consolidated net income group share rises to 4.4 million euros
* FY EBITDA 6.2 million euros ($6.70 million) versus 3.8 million euros year ago
Nov 14 Depend SA :
* Q3 revenue 11,238 zlotys versus 223 zlotys year ago
* Q3 net loss 24,348 zlotys versus net loss 9,956 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY EBITDA 6.2 million euros ($6.70 million) versus 3.8 million euros year ago
* Reports FY gross margin (gross profit) 81.1 million euros ($87.7 million) versus 72.0 million euros year ago
March 21 Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had suspended more than 636,000 accounts since the middle of 2015 as the company steps up efforts to tackle "violent extremism" on its microblogging platform.