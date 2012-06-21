* Deal for $25.9 mln

* Depomed sees immediate positive impact on its financials

June 21 Depomed said it acquired all rights to Zipsor, a pain drug, from privately owned Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals Inc for $25.9 million in cash.

The deal, which expands the specialty pharmaceutical company's portfolio of pain products, will have an immediate positive impact on its financials, the company said in a statement.

The deal also includes potential milestone payments to Xanodyne based on sales of Zipsor and assumption of certain liabilities.

Zipsor, an oral dose of diclofenac, had net sales of about $19 million for the year ended May 31.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company closed at $5.14 Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)