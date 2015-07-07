PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 7 Ireland-based Horizon Pharma Plc said it offered to buy Depomed Inc in a deal valued at about $3 billion, taking its bid for the smaller drugmaker hostile.
Horizon's offer of $29.25 per share represents a premium of about 42 percent to Depomed's closing price on Monday.
Horizon, which first offered to buy Depomed in May, said the all-stock deal would allow it to nearly double its current portfolio of marketed drugs. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)
