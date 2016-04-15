April 15 Activist investor Starboard Value LP said on Friday it would continue its pursuit of replacing the board of Depomed Inc, a day after the drugmaker said it does not plan to reincorporate itself to Delaware from California.

Starboard, which holds an economic stake of 9.9 percent in Depomed, said last week a reincorporation would limit shareholders rights, including a provision to call for special meetings.

Depomed said on Thursday that it does not plan to reincorporate as the plan was not in the interests of its shareholders and would result in a costly and distracting proxy contest.

Starboard intends to nominate its chief executive, Jeffrey Smith, to Depomed's board along with five other nominees.

The investor said on Friday there had been no change to its intention to "vigorously continue" its pursuit of replacing the existing board. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)