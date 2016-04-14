April 14 Depomed Inc said it does not plan to reincorporate itself to Delaware from California, a week after shareholder Starboard Value LP said a reincorporation would limit shareholders rights, including a provision to call for special meetings.

Depomed said on Thursday that the plan was not in the interests of its shareholders as it would result in a costly and distracting proxy contest.

Starboard, which holds an economic stake of 9.9 percent in Depomed, had criticized the drugmaker's board over corporate governance deficiencies and urged it to explore a sale.

Starboard said on April 8 that it intended to immediately nominate its chief executive, Jeffrey Smith, to Depomed's board along with five other nominees.

Depomed's annual general meeting will be held on May 18. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)