April 14 Depomed Inc said it does not
plan to reincorporate itself to Delaware from California, a week
after shareholder Starboard Value LP said a reincorporation
would limit shareholders rights, including a provision to call
for special meetings.
Depomed said on Thursday that the plan was not in the
interests of its shareholders as it would result in a costly and
distracting proxy contest.
Starboard, which holds an economic stake of 9.9 percent in
Depomed, had criticized the drugmaker's board over corporate
governance deficiencies and urged it to explore a sale.
Starboard said on April 8 that it intended to immediately
nominate its chief executive, Jeffrey Smith, to Depomed's board
along with five other nominees.
Depomed's annual general meeting will be held on May 18.
