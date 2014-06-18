Israel's Ratio secures $400 mln to fund Leviathan natgas project
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
WASHINGTON, June 18 Lockheed Martin Corp on Wednesday said it is acquiring Deposition Sciences Inc, a California-based company that provides thin film coatings, for an undisclosed amount from its parent company, Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc.
Lockheed, the Pentagon's largest supplier, said the company would be integrated into its aeronautics division and it expects to close the deal within 30 days.
Lockheed spokesman Gordon Johndroe declined to give details about the terms of the transaction, but said the deal was not material to the company's financial results.
On its website, Deposition Sciences says it produces the most durable, heat resistant and reliable optical thin film coatings available, spanning the range from the ultraviolet wavelength through to far infrared (FIR), or the long-wave infrared (LWIR) spectral wavelengths.
Lockheed said Deposition Sciences has about 85 employees. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Mammoth enters into agreements for multiple acquisitions integrated model to expand through the acquisition of Taylor Frac and two oil field service businesses in all-stock transactions
