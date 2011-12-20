MOSCOW Dec 20 Russia's state Deposit Insurance Agency sees retail deposits growing 16-18 percent in 2012, slightly below the pace expected this year, general director Alexander Turbanov said on Tuesday.

Growth in retail deposits has almost halved in the first 10 months of the year to 10.8 percent, while corporate deposits rose threefold to 17.1 percent, central bank data show.

DIA, the agency which pays out retail deposits of up to 700,000 roubles ($22,000) if a bank goes bankrupt, now sees deposits rising by around 20 percent this year, Turbanov said. DIA had earlier predicted an increase of 23-25 percent.

Retail deposit growth usually accelerates in the last two months of the year when many Russians receive year-end bonuses and banks hike deposit rates to overcome liquidity shortages during 10-day long New Year holidays.

"Our forecast for the next year is that the increase ... will be a little less (than in 2011) in percentage terms, from 16 to 18 percent, but almost the same in absolute terms," Turbanov said.

DIA expects retail deposits to increase around 2 trillion roubles this year and expand by "more or less the same" next year, he added.

Russian majors, such as Sberbank and VTB , are betting on 20-25 percent lending growth in 2012 as a squeeze in external debt markets pushes Russian borrowers to turn towards state banks.

Analysts think these forecasts are too optimistic, expecting loans to grow pretty much in line with deposits, both retail and corporate.

Russian retail deposits rose 31.2 percent in 2010, up from 26.7 percent in 2009.

($1 = 32.0935 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva, editing by Andrey Ostroukh and Mark Potter)