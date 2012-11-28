* More than 350 million people worldwide have depression
* Many mental illnesses begin developing in adolescence
* Screening would allow doctors to intervene early
LONDON, Nov 28 Leading mental health experts are
calling for school children to be screened for risk of mental
illnesses such as depression and have devised a test that
reliably identifies those at high risk.
The test can be done on a computer and could be used to
alert doctors and psychologists to intervene early, said Barbara
Sahakian a professor of clinical neuropsychology at Britain's
Cambridge University.
Ian Goodyer, a child and adolescent psychiatrist who worked
with Sahakian on a study published on Wednesday, said screening
11- to 12-year-old children could reveal those who have "low
resilience" - putting them at higher risk of developing mental
illnesses such as depression.
Mental health problems are common in young people. Some 10
percent of children aged between five and 16 in Britain are
assessed as having a mental disorder of some kind.
Adolescence is also a critical period for the development of
major depression - an illness that exacts a heavy toll on people
and economies worldwide with patients unable to hold down jobs
or needing repeated long stretches of time off work.
The World Health Organisation says more than 350 million
people worldwide have depression and predicts that by 2020, the
disorder will rival heart disease as the illness with the
highest global disease burden.
Sahakian said testing children at school age could help
health authorities get in early and offer therapy to prevent
people descending into more serious, hard to treat conditions.
DETECT RISK EARLY
"When you think that the burden of mental illness is more
than cancer, more than heart disease - so why on earth don't we
try to do something more proactive," Sahakian told Reuters after
presenting her results at a briefing in London. "Why are we not
doing anything to pick it up early? To me it's a no-brainer".
Goodyer's and Sahakian's test, details of which were
published in the PLOS ONE journal, involves a computer
assessment designed to gauge how teenagers process emotional
information. It includes asking whether certain words, such as
"joyful", "failure" or "range", are positive, negative or
neutral.
For their initial study, 15- to 18-year-olds also underwent
genetic testing - an exercise that would be too expensive for
routine use but which validated a connection between genes and
upbringing in determining mental health risks.
The researchers found that adolescents who had a variation
of a certain gene linked to the brain chemical serotonin and who
had also experienced regular family arguments and parental rows
for longer than six months before the age of six, had
significant difficulty evaluating the emotion in the words.
This, said Goodyer, suggested those children suffered from
an inability to process emotional information - a factor which
previous studies have established is linked to a significantly
increased risk of depression and anxiety.
"The evidence is that both our genes and our early childhood
experiences contribute," said Goodyer. "Before there are any
clinical symptoms of depression or anxiety, this test reveals a
deficient ability to ... perceive emotion processes ... which
may lead to mental illnesses."
Experts are concerned about the early onset of mental
disorders - a factor they say many policy makers and members of
the public have not yet grasped.
Hans Ulrich Wittchen, a psychologist at Germany's
University of Dresden, said in a major European study of mental
illness last year that he too thought governments should
consider screening adolescents to try to reduce the number who
go on to suffer major and recurring bouts of depression.
But other mental health experts advised caution.
"Early screening in the service of early intervention to try
to prevent later mental health problems undoubtedly has allure,"
said Felicity Callard of London's Institute of Psychiatry.
"But to grow up with the knowledge that you are 'at high
risk' of future mental health problems can affect the very way
in which you grow up - and thereby ... embed a sense that you
are mentally vulnerable, with potentially untoward
consequences."
