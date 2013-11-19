Nov 19 Depuy Orthopaedics Inc: * Depuy announces U.S. settlement agreement to compensate ASR(TM) Hip System

patients who had surgery to replace their ASR hip * Depuy - the U.S. settlement is valued at approximately $2.5 billion * Depuy Orthopaedics Inc-majority of the payments related to this settlement

are projected to occur during 2014 from currently available cash * Depuy Orthopaedics Inc- says no additional charge to company's earnings is

being recorded in connection with settlement