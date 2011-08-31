* Had acquired 5.7 percent stake in April

AMSTERDAM, Aug 31 Dutch bicycle maker Accell Group said on Wednesday it had raised its stake in German peer Derby Cycle to 22 percent but cautioned there were no discussions about a public offer or cooperation.

Accell bought a 5.7 percent stake in Derby Cycle in April and has since tried to convince a sceptical Derby management that its investment is purely financial. Derby completed an initial public offering in Frankfurt in February.

Derby Cycle has a market capitalisation of 143 million euros, valuing a 22 percent stake at 31.5 million euros. Accell said it took advantage of the recent lower share price levels, even though the stock is up 40 percent from an Aug. 9 low.

"Accell Group appreciates the strong development of Derby Cycle and recognizes the underlying positive trends and successful strategy of the company," the Dutch company said in a statement.

Accell said it had raised its stake by also purchasing a significant stake in Derby from an unnamed third party. It financed the increase of its stake from an additional credit arrangement, it added. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)