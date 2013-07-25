July 25 (IFR) - Credit default swaps (CDS) in Apache Corp have barely moved since the oil and gas company last week announced a major sale of assets that has drawn a mixed reaction from analysts.

The company's CDS was at 71bp on Thursday at midday, close to the middle of a 12-month range of 53bp-97bp. It has narrowed just 4.5% since Apache announced the USD3.75bn sale of operations and properties in the Gulf of Mexico, a muted response given the significant size of the transaction as well as the fact that it happened within three months of Apache announcing its asset divestiture program.

While many analysts saw the sale as a needed clean-up of Apache's portfolio, strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays were leery of the fact that the company now has a bigger percentage of its assets in Egypt, which has seen significant unrest in recent months.

"On the margin, this makes Egypt a larger part of the remaining portfolio, underlining perhaps the regional risk program that remains a material overhang for sentiment," BofA Merrill analysts said.

Barclays said Apache's CDS indicated that the market is "pricing in a larger geopolitical risk premium than cash".

Since the announcement of the sale to Fieldwood Energy, Apache's 3.625% bonds due February 1, 2021 have increased modestly to $104.01. The 1.75% bonds due April 15, 2017 climbed to $101.11 from par over the same time.

Proceeds of the asset sale are earmarked to pare debt, expand financial flexibility and repurchase shares.

Apache is will report earnings on August 1. According to Thomson Reuters data, earnings per share for the second quarter are forecast between $1.75 and $2.31.