NEW YORK, Aug 20 (IFR) - US equity capital market bankers
have been spending their days lately not trying to convince
corporations to sell stock, but to buy it back. By all
indications they are having little trouble as the amount of
stock that has been bought back so far this year far exceeds
what has been sold.
Flush with record levels of cash, U.S. corporations are
buying back their shares in volumes not seen since before the
credit crisis of 2008. The recent stock market sell-off has made
buying back stock all the more compelling.
"The lazy balance-sheet mentality of 2005-2007 is gone,"
said one equity derivatives banker. "Corporate America is a far
more active manager of balance sheets."
Indeed, so far this year U.S. corporations have put into
place programmes totalling $308.4 billion, a 62 percent increase
from the same point last year (versus $300.6 billion) in all of
2010. That compares with year to-date stock issuance of $127.3
billion, according to Thomson Reuters. (For more capital markets
analysis, go to www.ifre.com)
The most obvious motivation to repurchase stock is to return
capital to shareholders as a way to manage earnings. Total
non-financial U.S. corporate liquid assets stood at $1.96
trillion at the end of the first quarter, up 8 percent from the
end of 2010 and 45 percent from 2009, the Federal Reserve
reported.
Northrop Grumman, for example, has made share repurchases a
regular use of cash, spending $1.2 billion, $1.1 billion and$1.6
billion in 2010, 2009 and 2008 respectively to buy back 64.2
million shares. That has allowed the aerospace and defence
concern to reduce its shares outstanding by roughly 11 percent.
Another tactic that has gained favour is using share
repurchases to offset investor concerns of slowing economic
conditions. Newell Rubbermaid, a consumer products concern,
followed up management's disclosure of slower than expected
earnings and sales growth with a $300 million repurchase.
S&P responded by lowering to stable from positive its
outlook on the company's BBB- corporate credit rating, citing
the shareholder-friendly repurchase programme at a time of
"moderately weaker credit measures".
On its first-quarter earnings call in July, Newell
Rubbermaid lowered guidance for sales growth for fiscal 2011 to
1-3 percent, from 3-4 percent last month and 4-5 percent in
early June.
OPEN OR ACCELERATED
Like most companies, Newell Rubbermaid has structured its
share repurchase programme on the open market running through to
2014. Open market repurchases (OMRs) provide companies with
maximum flexibility to execute or not, and at what prices.
Less common, but expected to grow in popularity, are
accelerated share repurchase (ASR) programmes, whereby shares
are borrowed from the market and retired on day one. In its
simplest form, a company pays cash upfront in exchange for the
shares and a forward sale derivative contract on its own stock
to be settled in the future.
The financial institution settles the forward contract by
purchasing the stock on the open market. The ultimate price is
based on the VWAP over the repurchase period, with profits or
losses from the purchases settled between the company and
financial institution at the end of the contract.
In May, Northrop Grumman executed a $1 billion ASR through
Goldman Sachs in which it bought back 15.6 million shares, five
percent of the outstanding, at an initial price of $64.17 a
share. If the shares are repurchased at prices below $64.17,
Goldman Sachs would pay Northrop Grumman; at higher prices,
Northrop Grumman would pay either cash or stock to settle.
One benefit of an ASR is the ability to immediately retire
stock at a specific price - the contracts can be structured with
floors and caps to collar the prices of execution. Another is
ease of execution.
The reasons that ASRs are likely to grow in popularity, said
bankers, are not just lower stock prices, but also an uptick in
stock-price volatility. Much like a call option on a convertible
bond, the counterparty is able to exploit value from trading
volatility, driving down the price of execution.
"Due to the embedded optionality, the bank pays the company
a premium, which is expressed as a discount to VWAP," said Jason
Lee, global head of equity-linked origination at Goldman Sachs.
"That value is not realisable in an open market repurchase
programme."
Tracking ASRs is difficult because not all the programmes
are announced and there are not third parties that track them.
Anecdotally, there have been roughly two-dozen ASRs executed
with total repurchases of about $15 billion.
The amount of stock purchased under ASRs is likely to trend
towards $35 billion, said market sources - at their height of
popularity in 2007, ASRs totalled $75-90 billion of share
repurchases.
In terms of investment banking, Goldman Sachs, Morgan
Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays Capital are
viewed as the leaders in execution of ASRs.