NEW YORK, Aug 20 (IFR) - US equity capital market bankers have been spending their days lately not trying to convince corporations to sell stock, but to buy it back. By all indications they are having little trouble as the amount of stock that has been bought back so far this year far exceeds what has been sold.

Flush with record levels of cash, U.S. corporations are buying back their shares in volumes not seen since before the credit crisis of 2008. The recent stock market sell-off has made buying back stock all the more compelling.

"The lazy balance-sheet mentality of 2005-2007 is gone," said one equity derivatives banker. "Corporate America is a far more active manager of balance sheets."

Indeed, so far this year U.S. corporations have put into place programmes totalling $308.4 billion, a 62 percent increase from the same point last year (versus $300.6 billion) in all of 2010. That compares with year to-date stock issuance of $127.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters. (For more capital markets analysis, go to www.ifre.com)

The most obvious motivation to repurchase stock is to return capital to shareholders as a way to manage earnings. Total non-financial U.S. corporate liquid assets stood at $1.96 trillion at the end of the first quarter, up 8 percent from the end of 2010 and 45 percent from 2009, the Federal Reserve reported.

Northrop Grumman, for example, has made share repurchases a regular use of cash, spending $1.2 billion, $1.1 billion and$1.6 billion in 2010, 2009 and 2008 respectively to buy back 64.2 million shares. That has allowed the aerospace and defence concern to reduce its shares outstanding by roughly 11 percent.

Another tactic that has gained favour is using share repurchases to offset investor concerns of slowing economic conditions. Newell Rubbermaid, a consumer products concern, followed up management's disclosure of slower than expected earnings and sales growth with a $300 million repurchase.

S&P responded by lowering to stable from positive its outlook on the company's BBB- corporate credit rating, citing the shareholder-friendly repurchase programme at a time of "moderately weaker credit measures".

On its first-quarter earnings call in July, Newell Rubbermaid lowered guidance for sales growth for fiscal 2011 to 1-3 percent, from 3-4 percent last month and 4-5 percent in early June.

OPEN OR ACCELERATED

Like most companies, Newell Rubbermaid has structured its share repurchase programme on the open market running through to 2014. Open market repurchases (OMRs) provide companies with maximum flexibility to execute or not, and at what prices.

Less common, but expected to grow in popularity, are accelerated share repurchase (ASR) programmes, whereby shares are borrowed from the market and retired on day one. In its simplest form, a company pays cash upfront in exchange for the shares and a forward sale derivative contract on its own stock to be settled in the future.

The financial institution settles the forward contract by purchasing the stock on the open market. The ultimate price is based on the VWAP over the repurchase period, with profits or losses from the purchases settled between the company and financial institution at the end of the contract.

In May, Northrop Grumman executed a $1 billion ASR through Goldman Sachs in which it bought back 15.6 million shares, five percent of the outstanding, at an initial price of $64.17 a share. If the shares are repurchased at prices below $64.17, Goldman Sachs would pay Northrop Grumman; at higher prices, Northrop Grumman would pay either cash or stock to settle.

One benefit of an ASR is the ability to immediately retire stock at a specific price - the contracts can be structured with floors and caps to collar the prices of execution. Another is ease of execution.

The reasons that ASRs are likely to grow in popularity, said bankers, are not just lower stock prices, but also an uptick in stock-price volatility. Much like a call option on a convertible bond, the counterparty is able to exploit value from trading volatility, driving down the price of execution.

"Due to the embedded optionality, the bank pays the company a premium, which is expressed as a discount to VWAP," said Jason Lee, global head of equity-linked origination at Goldman Sachs. "That value is not realisable in an open market repurchase programme."

Tracking ASRs is difficult because not all the programmes are announced and there are not third parties that track them. Anecdotally, there have been roughly two-dozen ASRs executed with total repurchases of about $15 billion.

The amount of stock purchased under ASRs is likely to trend towards $35 billion, said market sources - at their height of popularity in 2007, ASRs totalled $75-90 billion of share repurchases.

In terms of investment banking, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays Capital are viewed as the leaders in execution of ASRs.