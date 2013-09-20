NEW YORK, Sept 20 (IFR) - Rite Aid Corp's credit default swaps (CDS) spreads are at their tightest level since at least 2004 this week as the US drug store chain announced an unexpected quarterly profit and lifted its 2014 guidance.

Five-year protection on Rite Aid narrowed to 245bp on Thursday before pushing back out a bit to 257bp late morning on Friday, according to data from Thomson Reuters CreditViews. The company's spreads began the year around 700bp.

Although highly leveraged, Rite Aid has executed a series of refinancings this year that have reduced its interest expense by USD85m and pushed out its maturity ladder to 2018 - both of which have put the cost of protection on the name at least one notch higher than Rite Aid's current B3/B-/B- ratings.

Moody's upgraded its rating on the company from Caa1 following the first leg of the refinancing in February, while Barclays said yesterday: "We would expect (eventual) ratings upgrades", saying the chain was in "a virtuous cycle  refinancings combined with fundamental improvements  ultimately drive greater fundamental gains".

In addition to securing less expensive debt, Rite Aid has also replaced some of its secured debt with term loan debt seen as better quality by the high-yield CDS market.

The company in February refinanced via tender USD410m of 9.75% senior secured 2016s, 10.375% senior secured notes due 2016 and USD180.3m of 6.875% senior secured due 2013s with proceeds from the new term loan.

In the month of July, it completed a tender offer for its 9.5% senior secured 2017s using the proceeds of USD810m of 6.75% senior unsecured 2021s that were issued in June. In June it also made a tender offer for its 7.5% senior secured 2017s using proceeds from a new USD500m second lien term loan, and offered USD400m of new senior unsecured 2021s.

Rite Aid CDS has also benefitted from the solid performance of the company, which has seen four consecutive profitable quarters.