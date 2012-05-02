CHICAGO, May 2 (IFR) - The head of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday hit back at criticism of new rules on electronic trading of over-the-counter derivatives, insisting that the changes would lower risk.

CFTC chairman Gary Gensler offered a robust defense of the new mandate requiring cleared OTC derivative trades to be executed on electronic platforms, calling for "public transparency" and playing down concern from the derivatives industry.

"Promoting transparency to the public in the swaps market is critical to lower risk in the financial system as well as reducing costs to end users across the globe," Gensler said in Chicago at the annual meeting of ISDA, the global trade body for OTC derivatives.

"Economists have noted that when information shifts to the broader market, end-users benefit from the greater competition this transparency unleashes," he said.

Gensler's remarks on the US$700trn swaps market - what he called the "largest dark pool in our financial markets" - came a day after ISDA chairman Stephen O'Connor said the e-execution mandate was a serious concern for the industry.

"Certain proposals that will change the OTC derivatives market threaten to harm liquidity and the ability of firms to manage risk without providing any tangible offsetting benefits," O'Connor told the conference on Tuesday.

"These are issues that have nothing to do with systemic risk reduction," O'Connor said.

"As regulators focus on the regulation for OTC market, there's a temptation to clone rules designed for the listed markets. But these markets are very different."

Gensler strongly disagreed.

"Transparency to the public lowers the risk clearinghouses," he told the conference.

"Clearinghouses can only survive if they have reliable pricing feeds on a daily basis to mark to market their positions, and also have reliable, liquid markets in default scenarios," Gensler said.

"There is far less risk in a clearinghouse if you have both pre-trade transparency and post-trade transparency."

Dealers have criticised the move to electronic execution of OTC derivatives, complaining the large size and small volume of trades means such rules are inappropriate for the market.

But Gensler confirmed the CFTC's intention to push forward with these initiatives, with real-time reporting to the public to become "a reality" this summer.

He also defended coordination between global regulators on derivatives rules - another concern singled out by O'Connor - noting that margin requirements for uncleared trades would be broadly consistent across jurisdictions.

"International communities are closely coordinating on margin requirements for uncleared swaps," Gensler said.

"This is the one area where it is absolutely critical that we have a consistent approach," he said, adding that this would mean going down to a very granular level in terms of rules on initial and variation margin, collateral segregation and other such issues.

Gensler was also keen to emphasise how under-resourced the CFTC is, suggesting that Deutsche Bank probably spent more money on technology in a day than the CFTC did in a year - and that there were more people sitting in the conference room than working for the commission.

The chairman highlighted the commission's rule-writing work, and suggested it was in the derivatives industry's interest to have a better funded regulator.

"We've now been tasked to oversee a US$300trn swaps market, nearly eight times larger and far more complex than the futures market we oversee, but we're barely larger than when we took on these responsibilities," said Gensler.

"It's important that the public has confidence in a well-funded swaps market regulator. Further, it's important for the swaps market and the industry's branding that you have a well-funded regulator. Only with such confidence will end users and market participants fully use the markets." (Reporting by Christopher Whittall; Editing by Marc Carnegie)