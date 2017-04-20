LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - CME Clearing has completed its
first compression cycle for swaps cleared by non-member clients,
alongside post-trade derivatives firm TriOptima.
Using the triReduce service, CME’s latest cycle allowed
non-member participants that access the clearinghouse through a
broker or futures commission merchant to tear up legacy Mexican
peso swaps for the first time. Until now, those clients could
only compress superfluous exposures by going into the market to
create perfectly offsetting trades.
A total of 17 clients participated in the cycle, including
Banorte Mexico.
“Since we are a major participant in the derivatives market,
this compression process simplifies the management of our swaps
portfolio and optimises our capital requirements,” said
Jacaranda Nava, head of derivatives trading at the bank.
Compression has become a vital service for derivatives users
to reduce their outstanding swaps exposure books due to rising
capital charges that have made the instruments costly for banks
to hold. The leverage ratio under Basel III, which is based on
gross notional exposures, has particularly driven dealers to
slim down their books of such trades.
For client users, compression helps simplify operational
processes. With a floating leg every 28 days, Mexican peso TIIE
swaps portfolios are subject to thousands of fixing and payment
events that can be eliminated through compression.
Many non-dealer derivatives users have moved their Mexican
peso swaps into clearing ahead of a regulatory mandate after new
rules forcing the daily exchange of variation margin on
non-cleared swaps went live in March. Additional clients,
including local banks, pension funds and other locally domiciled
entities are expected to join for future cycles.
“As clients face additional balance sheet pressures from
uncleared margin rules, we are very focused on providing
services like multilateral compression, along with the breadth
of cleared products we offer, to unlock significant value for
our clients,” said Sunil Cutinho, president of CME Clearing.
CME Clearing and TriOptima began their collaboration in 2016
and have since compressed US$26.1trn in notional principal, of
which $1.2trn is in Mexican peso swaps. The two firms have run
15 compression cycles across five currencies.
TriOptima, which is owned by NEX Group, runs compression
cycles for cleared and uncleared swaps, enabling swaps users to
avoid millions of events in Mexican peso and the potential risks
and costs that come with them.
“We anticipate that more customers who are accessing
clearing through their FCMs will participate in the triReduce
service in future cycles,” said Peter Weibel, CEO of triReduce.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)