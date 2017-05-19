LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - The Depository Trust & Clearing
Corporation plans to go live in the first quarter of 2018 with
its blockchain-driven platform for credit default swaps
reporting.
The digital ledger platform will initially launch in shadow
mode, operating alongside existing infrastructure.
In conjunction with fintech partners Axoni, IBM and industry
consortium R3, the post-trade infrastructure provider began work
in January to rebuild its Trade Information Warehouse, which
handles reporting on US$11trn of CDS notional, with a
permissioned ledger.
The initial launch comprises an internal replacement of
DTCC’s mainframe processing system but the multi-step process
aims to deliver widespread simplification of transaction
reporting across the swaps market, potentially changing the role
of trade repository operators altogether.
“The real competence of DTCC is around governance and risk
management for the members that own us," said Robert Palatnick,
chief technology architect at DTCC. "Instead of managing a data
warehouse of golden copy data, we are going to be the network
operator, providing the governance and risk management for those
new networks.”
For industry-owned DTCC, a shift in business model is the
latest in a series of disruptions that include a move from paper
certificates to digital settlements and a collapse in settlement
volumes as a result of netting.
“We have disrupted ourselves multiple times,” said
Palatnick. “We’re industry owned, so the goal and intent is to
work with the industry to develop new technologies that can
solve operational challenges while reducing costs and risks.”
While the first phase will see participants face the DTCC
directly through the organisation’s own connection point or
“node”, a second phase would see the DTCC provide nodes on the
permissioned ledger to participant firms, enabling them to
validate reported data and directly access information.
A final phase would see firms taking down their own nodes,
enabling participants to benefit from efficiencies by replacing
some of their own internal capabilities with the new technology.
With a plethora of blockchain projects underway across the
financial services industry, DTCC’s CDS reporting venture is
seen as a crucial test for technology that currently lacks
standards, best practices and interoperability models.
“We are leveraging a new technology and applying it to the
existing business model,” said Palatnick. “The intended outcome
of this initiative is clearly defined because we already have an
established business with a network of firms submitting trades.”
While CDS was an obvious place to start given the
standardisation of contracts, DTCC plans to extend the
technology across all asset classes in the future. That requires
greater collaboration between the industry and regulators to
drive standardisation, according to Chris Childs, CEO of DTCC’s
Deriv/SERV.
“All of the technology issues are solvable, but I’m
interested in the level of collaboration required in the
industry and the governance process that may be needed if the
industry is really going to benefit from this technology,” said
Childs, speaking at ISDA's annual general meeting in Lisbon. “If
we don’t have that approach, we may end up with another level of
fragmentation using new technology.”
Those hopes were supported by the CFTC's launch of LabCFTC
last week. The initiative is aimed at promoting responsible
fintech innovation through improved regulatory certainty and
identification of emerging technologies that can assist the
regulator in its operations.
"We'd like to treat fintech the same way the government
treated the internet and firstly do no harm," said Michael Gill,
chief of staff at the CFTC, speaking at the Lisbon event. "As
we go forward and the government makes more regulations, we want
to have these technologies in mind so we don't set something up
that in the future will be an inhibitor to a shared ledger."
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)