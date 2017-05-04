LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - The European Commission has proposed
measures to alleviate the reporting burden on derivatives
end-users as part of a review of rules governing the US$544trn
over-the-counter swaps market.
In its review of European Market Infrastructure Regulation,
which was adopted across the European Union in 2012, the
commission proposed an end to dual-sided reporting that required
both counterparties to submit data on derivatives trades. The
proposal is part of a series of measures that are intended to
simplify derivatives rules and reduce the burden on
non-financial end-users.
“Our aim is to simplify rules as well as to eliminate
disproportionate costs and burdens to small companies in the
financial sector, corporates and pension fund,” said Jyrki
Katainen, vice president for jobs, growth investment and
competitiveness at the European Commission. “The targeted
changes will deliver real benefits for the industry, without
endangering financial stability.”
Under the proposals, financial counterparties would be
obliged to report trades on behalf of non-financial
counterparties that are not subject to the clearing obligation.
Intragroup transactions, where at least one of the
counterparties is a non-financial company, would be removed from
the reporting obligation altogether. EMIR’s remit also extends
to exchange-traded derivatives, which would be reported by
central counterparty clearinghouses on behalf of both sides of
the trade.
The proposal represents a sea change for European
policymakers that heralded dual-sided reporting as crucial to
improved robust data standards. But the requirement has proven
unpopular with derivatives participants, creating additional
cost and complexity for end-users with little obvious gain. For
trade repositories, which see hundreds of millions of trades
submitted each week from counterparties in the region, the
requirement to match two sides of a trade has proven to be
cumbersome.
“What conceptually sounds like a straightforward exercise in
transparency and reconciliation in reality has proven not to be
so,” said Matt Hoffman, director of global regulatory solutions
at Chatham Financial.
"No two systems appear to capture and convey trade details
in exactly the same way, such that trade matching rates have
been lower than might have been expected. In our experience,
most of the discrepancies that arise in the attempted matching
process are really more about form and less about substance.”
A shift to single-sided reporting would bring Europe closer
in line with the US, where bank dealers bear the responsibility
for reporting over-the-counter swaps trades under Dodd-Frank.
“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that this would align
European rules more closely with the state of play in US
derivatives regulation. In fact, most other jurisdictions have
minimised or eliminated many reporting burdens that corporate
entities could face,” said Hoffman. “We suspect this could
represent another step along the path to global simplification
and cross-border harmonisation.”
The end-user community has been closely monitoring
developments since the review got underway in 2016. While levels
of compliance still vary, some have already invested heavily in
technology to meet their reporting requirements, but relief is
likely to outweigh any concern over compliance-related
resources.
EXEMPTION EXTENSION
Additional proposals would see pension funds given a new
three-year extension from central clearing to allow
counterparties and clearinghouses to develop a solution for
funds to clear their swaps and meet margin requirements without
affecting pensioner revenues. According to estimates, pension
funds and policyholders face additional costs of up to €1.6bn
associated with swaps clearing.
The changes could also promise to lift more non-financial
corporates out of the clearing obligation altogether, with only
non-hedging contracts counting towards the thresholds that
trigger mandatory clearing for those entities.
A new threshold based on volume of derivatives would be
introduced for financial counterparties, such as small banks or
funds that account for the majority of counterparties but a
small part of the derivatives market by notional volume.
According to the commission, it is not economically feasible
for financial counterparties with a limited volume of OTC swaps
activity to fulfil the clearing obligation.
To increase incentives for smaller counterparties to clear
their swaps on a voluntary basis, the commission requires
clearinghouses to provide fair, reasonable and
non-discriminatory commercial terms and to clarify that assets
and positions recorded in clients accounts would not be used as
part of the CCP or clearing member’s insolvency estate.
A separate proposal aims to remove regulatory disincentives
and ease the treatment of client margin held by clearing member
firms by amending calculation of the leverage ratio within the
capital requirements regulation.
The changes will come into force following approval by the
European Parliament and European Council, though some provisions
may have a deferred application.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)