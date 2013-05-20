WASHINGTON May 20 Large energy companies look set to slip through the maze of new rules for derivatives trading, a group of U.S. senators said, urging regulators to tighten oversight to cover all the market.

As of this year, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) subjects companies trading more than $8 billion in swaps to tough oversight unless they do so to hedge price swings in their day-to-day business.

But oil companies such as BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc have not yet joined the 70 or so investment banks that have registered with regulators, despite being active in the market.

"We are concerned that CFTC is failing to bring energy swap dealers under its oversight," a group of six senators led by Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, said in a letter to CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler.

"This limits CFTC's ability to monitor for manipulation, excessive speculation, and systemic risk in energy markets," said the letter, which was dated May 20.

A Reuters story on the issue said in March that BP would register with the CFTC, although not for several more months, while Royal Dutch Shell was the other oil major considering registration.

The CFTC's $8 billion threshold was too high for the energy companies, the senators said in their letter, given the market for energy swaps is far smaller than the one for interest rate swaps, which is dominated by the banks.

The letter urged the CFTC to lower the threshold for energy swaps should the regulator find that large parts of the energy swaps market escaped its oversight.

The CFTC did not have an immediate comment. BP and Shell did not immediately react to a request for comment. Shell has said in the past that it would register when it met the CFTC's $8 billion threshold.

Dealer registration is one of the many ways the Dodd-Frank overhaul of Wall Street seeks to make derivatives trading safer - and less opaque - after it was blamed for playing a role in the 2007-09 credit meltdown.

Most of this effort is aimed at banks such as Citigroup Inc , Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co , who dominate the worldwide $630 trillion swaps market.

Energy companies stepped into the market during the 2000s commodity boom, sometimes competing with Wall Street head to head, and have lobbied hard so as not to be lumped together with the investment banks in the regulatory crackdown.